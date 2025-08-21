/Will India pull out of Asia Cup match against Pakistan? Indian sports ministry says...

The Indian cricket team has been cleared to play in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, scheduled to start from September 9, despite the fact that the country's policy bars bilateral sporting interactions with Pakistan. As per a statement issued by the Indian sports ministry on Thursday (August 21), bilateral competitions between the two countries are still suspended, which means Indian teams will not go to Pakistan for competitions, nor Pakistani teams will be allowed to compete in India on a bilateral level. But when it comes to multilateral competition like the Asia Cup, World Cups, or Olympic qualifiers, then there's an exception to that rule.

The government policy further observes that India shall participate in international and multilateral competitions that include Pakistan as one of the participating nations, provided that the tournaments are organised under international sporting commissions. The same rule applies when India organises such tournaments, with Pakistani teams being permitted to play under multilateral arrangements.

This distinction is the reason why India's cricket team will be permitted to play in the Asia Cup, a continental tournament run by the Asian Cricket Council. Though there is no room for a bilateral series between India and Pakistan under the existing policy, both countries are free to play on neutral grounds or in a recognised multilateral competition. The policy document also emphasises India's endeavours to become a global sporting event choice host. It commits to streamlined visa procedures for foreign sportsmen, officials, and representatives of governing bodies, affirming India's credibility as a host for mega-level tournaments.