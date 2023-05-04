'Why do you have to ask?': Virender Sehwag reacts as MS Dhoni continues to be asked about his IPL future

MS Dhoni remains tight-lipped about his IPL future. During match 45 of IPL 2023 between hosts Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), on Wednesday (May 03), former New Zealand cricketer-turned-commentator Danny Morrison quizzed the ex-Indian captain about his IPL future. At the coin toss, Morrison asked in a cheeky manner, "This wonderful swansong tour, your last, how are you enjoying it?" To this, Dhoni replied, "Well you have decided it’s my last".

Dhoni's response got a thunderous response from his fans who want him to continue playing in the IPL for a few more years. While the CSK legend has not made any official announcement regarding his IPL career, it is widely speculated that the ongoing edition will be his last. Nonetheless, India's former opener Virender Sehwag expressed his displeasure over the repetitive questions being asked to Dhoni about his IPL future.

"I just don't understand; why do they even ask? Even if it's his last year, why do you have to ask the player? It's his call; let him take that! Maybe he just wanted to get that answer out of Dhoni—that it was indeed his last season. Whether it's his last year or not, only MS Dhoni knows," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz after the Morrison-Dhoni episode in the LSG-CSK coin toss.