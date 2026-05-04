/Who won yesterday's IPL 2026 match between Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings? Check result

Gujarat Titans (GT) beat table-toppers Punjab Kings (PBKS) by four wickets in a IPL 2026 thriller on Sunday (May 3) to go fifth on the leaderboard. Chasing 164, GT batters overcame nerves in the final over to take home their sixth win of the season in 10 matches. They now have 12 points, same as RCB, SRH, and RR but poor net run rate. PBKS, on the other hand, continue to sit stop despite the loss - their second of the season. Reliant on their batting, PBKS could not score as big as they wanted and eventually paid the price. PBKS currently have 13 points from six wins, two losses and one no result in nine matches played this season.