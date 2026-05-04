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Who won yesterday's IPL 2026 match between Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings? Check result

Prashant Talreja
Edited By Prashant Talreja
Published: May 04, 2026, 08:17 IST | Updated: May 04, 2026, 08:29 IST
Who won yesterday's IPL 2026 match between Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings? Check result

Chasing 164, GT batters overcame nerves in the final over vs PBKS and won the match by four wickets Photograph: (X/IPL)

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Chasing 164, GT batters overcame nerves in the final over and won the match by four wickets - their sixth victory of the season. PBKS, on the other hand, suffered only second loss in nine matches played and continues to stay atop the points table.

Gujarat Titans (GT) beat table-toppers Punjab Kings (PBKS) by four wickets in a IPL 2026 thriller on Sunday (May 3) to go fifth on the leaderboard. Chasing 164, GT batters overcame nerves in the final over to take home their sixth win of the season in 10 matches. They now have 12 points, same as RCB, SRH, and RR but poor net run rate. PBKS, on the other hand, continue to sit stop despite the loss - their second of the season. Reliant on their batting, PBKS could not score as big as they wanted and eventually paid the price. PBKS currently have 13 points from six wins, two losses and one no result in nine matches played this season.

GT batters overcome nerves

Chasing the target, GT lost skipper Shubman Gill (16) in the second over. Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler (26) then added 53 runs for the second wicket before Vijaykumar Vyshak dismissed Buttler. Nishant Sandhu (15) was next to be out before Sudharsan got out on 57. The chase hit a bit of snag as GT went from 124/3 to 152/6 in space of 24 balls, leaving Washington Sundar to take them home. The allrounder smashed unbeaten 40 off 23 including the winning six on the penultimate ball to win it for the team.

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About the Author

Prashant Talreja

Prashant Talreja

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Prashant Talreja

Prashant Talreja is an Assistant Editor at WION, specializing in sports: cricket, tennis, golf, football, etc. With over 10 years of experience in sports journalism, Talreja has pr...Read More

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