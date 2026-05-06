/Who won yesterday's IPL 2026 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals? check result

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by eight wickets in IPL 2026 match on Tuesday (May 5) at Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi. Chasing a modest 156-run target, CSK reached their in 17.3 overs, thanks to Sanju Samson's 87 not out off 52 balls and Kartik Sharma's 31-ball 41. With the win, CSK moved past DC on the points table as well. The five-time champions are now sixth on the leaderboard with 10 points from five wins and five losses in 10 matches. DC, meanwhile, have slid to seventh spot with eight points from four wins and six losses in 10 matches, latest of which came against CSK.

Samson leads charge for CSK's win

CSK were never in trouble during the modest 150-odd chase despite losing skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (6) inside powerplay. Urvil Patel, who replaced Gaikwad at the crease, was also dismissed right after powerplay with CSK being 45/2. Samson and Kartik, however, then added 114 unbeaten runs in 11 overs to take the team home with 15 balls and eight wickets to spare.

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For DC, skipper Axar Patel took 1/25 while Lungi Ngidi took 1/30 and no other bowler could take a wicket, showing dominance of Samson-Kartik partnership.

DC batting flops again