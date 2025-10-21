/Who was Daniel Naroditsky? The American Chess Grandmaster who shockingly died at 29

The chess world has lost its 29-year-old Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky in a shocking development. Known for his playing skills and commentary, Daniel died unexpectedly, his family announced on Monday (Oct 21).

"Daniel was a talented chess player, commentator, and educator, and a cherished member of the chess community, admired and respected by fans and players around the world," his family said in a statement shared by the Charlotte Chess Center. "Let us remember Daniel for his passion and love for the game of chess, and for the joy and inspiration he brought to us all every day."

Who was Daniel Naroditsky?

Born in 1995 in San Mateo County in California, USA, Daniel’s love affair with chess began quite early. He became the youngest player to win the North California K-12 Chess Championship, later also winning a gold medal in the Under-12 section of the World Youth Chess Championship in 2012. A year later, Daniel won the U.S Junior Championship.

After earning his Grandmaster title in the same year, Daniel was awarded the coveted Stamford Chess Fellowship in 2014. He later graduated from the Stamford University with a bachelor’s degree in 2019.



Meanwhile, expressing remorse over Daniel’s demise, the world number two Hikaru Nakamura wrote, "I'm devastated. This is a massive loss for the world of chess."

Grandmaster Srinath Narayanan also took his social media account X and wrote, "Lost for words. So young, so brilliant. The word 'tragic' doesn't even begin to describe the emotion felt."

On the other hand, chess legend and Indian Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand expressed his sorrow at this news.

“Really shocked at the passing away of GM. Daniel Naroditsky. An excellent chess commentator and educator. A genuinely nice person. A life gone too soon. My deepest condolences to his family. The chess world will miss his presence,” he wrote on his X handle.

Meanwhile, the young American maintained a significant presence in competitive chess, remaining consistent among the world’s top 200 players and US top 15 in classical form. Daniel was also ranked in the world’s top 75 in Rapid and top 25 in Blitz, reaching a then-career 2700 FIDE Blitz rating in 2024.

