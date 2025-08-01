/Who has the longest wait between two Test fifties for India? And it’s not Karun Nair

Amid Indian batters struggling on a rain-affected opening day of the fifth and final Test of the ongoing Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy, one batter stood tall. Karun Nair. The 33-year-old batter from Rajasthan, hit 50 on Thursday (Jul 31). But what makes this one special? It had been 3,149 days since he last crossed the 50-run mark in Test cricket. But do you know who holds the record for the longest gap between two fifties in Test cricket for India? That record goes to Parthiv Patel, who waited 4,426 days between his fourth and fifth Test half-centuries.

Interestingly, Patel never managed to reach the three-figure mark in his entire Test career. He made his debut under then coach John Wright and captain Sourav Ganguly against England at Nottingham in 2002. Parthiv’s fourth Test fifty came against Australia in Chennai, where he scored 57 in a drawn match. His next Test fifty arrived more than 12 years later, against England at Mohali in 2017. Chasing a target of 103, Parthiv opened the innings, top-scored and stayed unbeaten to guide India to victory.

Also read | Shubman Gill joins rare list of Indian captains to lose all five tosses in a Test series. Check others

Meanwhile, Nair’s Test journey began much later, in 2016, when he debuted against England at Mohali. Just a few matches later, he etched his name in cricket history by scoring 303 not out against the same opponent in Chennai, becoming only the second Indian after Virender Sehwag to hit a triple century in Tests.