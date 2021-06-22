WHO 'concerned' about eased virus curbs around Euro 2020

The World Health Organization (WHO) said Tuesday it was "concerned" that countries were easing virus restrictions around the football games at the Euro 2020, noting some areas were already seeing rising cases.

"WHO is concerned about easing of restrictions in some of the host countries... A few of the stadiums hosting the tournament are now increasing the number of spectators allowed into the stadium to watch a game," Robb Butler, an executive director at WHO's Regional Office for Europe, said in a statement to AFP.