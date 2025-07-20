/When we'd play on gravel pitches back home in Brazil, I'd imagine playing for United: Cunha

Ahead of the Premier League 2025–26 season, Manchester United’s new signing Matheus Cunha reflected on how it feels to join the club and recalled his early memories of watching United. He also named the players who inspired his playing style growing up.



Speaking exclusively on JioHotstar, Matheus Cunha reflected on his move to Manchester United. The Brazilian said, “It is hard to find words to describe this moment. It is a dream come true. Sometimes, it is difficult to believe I am really here. This club has always meant something special to me. There is a funny story — back home in Brazil, we could only watch the Premier League at my grandma’s house because neither, my house nor my cousins had the channel. So, every weekend, we would plan to watch matches at her place. My cousin, who is older than me, supported Manchester United. He was the one who introduced me to the Premier League — and to United. Even when we played on the gravel pitches back home, which is very common in Brazil, I would imagine playing for United. To be here now, and to think back to those moments — it is incredibly emotional.”



On the Manchester United icons, who shaped his love for the game, the 26-year-old said, “Wayne Rooney was the one I looked up to. I have tried to bring elements of his game into mine — the way he gave everything, went to ground to win the ball, and still had the skill and impact up front. He wore the number 10 shirt and led by example. Of course, there were others — Ronaldo, Ryan Giggs, Van der Sar. That entire team left a big mark on me during my teenage years. All my focus is on working hard to become a valuable part of the team, and helping get this club back to the top," he signed off.