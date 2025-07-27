/When David batted like Goliath: Australia's Tim scripts history against West Indies

In a format where power-hitting rules and margins are razor-thin, Australia's Tim David didn’t just rise to the occasion — he obliterated it. Smashing his way into the record books, David during the third T20 series against West Indies bludgeoned the fastest half-century and century by an Australian in T20 history. For a player often seen as a finisher in franchise leagues, this innings was nothing short of a seismic shift — the kind of knock that echoes beyond boundary lines.

Tim David hit a 37-ball ton and Australia thrashed the West Indies by six wickets on Friday (July 25) to secure an overall win in their Twenty20 international series. The right-hand batsman smashed 11 sixes and six boundaries to finish on an unbeaten 102 runs off just 37 deliveries as the Aussies chased down the target of 215 to win with 23 balls to spare.

The 29-year-old struck for 50 off mere 16 balls, the fastest by an Australian player, and along with Mitchell Owen delivered the highest Aussie T20I fifth-wicket partnership in history. David and Owen, who finished on an unbeaten 36 off 16 balls, combined for 128 to break the old fifth-wicket mark of 105 held by David and Mitch Marsh.

On the first ball of the 17th over, and the final delivery of the match, David hit a four off Romario Shepherd to reach 102 and win the match, the Aussies reaching 215/4. The 10th over for the Aussies proved crucial as David smashed a four off the first ball and sixes off each of the last four deliveries by Gudakesh Motie. David's 28-run over lifted the Aussies within 95 runs of the target with 60 balls remaining.