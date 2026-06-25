/What the duck! Viral sensation Merlin denied entry to stadium to watch Mexico's game. Here's what happened

Merlin the duck’s dream of watching his beloved Mexico national team in action was dashed after he was denied entry to Wednesday’s match against Czechia. The two-year-old duck has become a national sensation in Mexico, emerging as an unlikely mascot for El Tri during the World Cup on home soil. Fans launched a campaign to help Merlin attend the match alongside his human family, but FIFA regulations ultimately prevented him from taking a seat in the stands.

Although Merlin was granted access to the Estadio Azteca grounds to participate in a television segment for Televisa, one of Latin America’s largest broadcasters, he was not allowed inside the stadium during the game. Accompanied by owner Carla Gómez and her son Cristian, Merlin traveled safely in a transport crate while attracting attention from fans eager to see the famous duck. FIFA’s rules prohibit animals from entering match venues as part of measures designed to protect their wellbeing.

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A FIFA spokesperson confirmed that Merlin was allowed within the stadium perimeter but not inside the venue itself and declined to provide further details. “These last few days have been crazy, we’ll never stop being grateful for what we’ve experienced,” Carla Gómez told the Associated Press. “Everyone is truly amazed by Merlin.” Despite his growing celebrity status, Merlin has yet to publicly address FIFA’s policy on ducks attending football matches.

During the World Cup, Merlin has become a social media phenomenon and international celebrity. Often seen wearing a green Mexico jersey, he accompanies his family while they sell drinks across Mexico City. His popularity has led to television appearances, media interviews, interactions with fans, and even a meeting with Mexico’s president, Claudia Sheinbaum.