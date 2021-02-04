'We’re not in the title race': Liverpool star Andy Robertson after Brighton loss

Liverpool star Andy Robertson feels that his club is out of the race for winning the Premier League for a second consecutive time after a disappointing loss to Brighton on Wednesday.

Juergen Klopp's side slipped seven points behind Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, who still have a game in the hand. City are set to travel to Anfield on Sunday.

“As this moment stands, we’re not in the title race. We are seven points behind them, and they have a game in hand” he told Daily Mail.

“I’m sure they’d say the same if they were potentially 10 points behind. We need to get back to the Liverpool everyone knows” he explained.

Robertson talked about their loss on Wednesday and said that Brighton deserved to win the match as they were the "better team".

“Brighton were the better team. We were hugely disappointing all over the park. You have to give the team credit for playing well. They created chances, pressed us – did everything we wanted to do.

"We didn’t really do anything of note. With a long record of going unbeaten, we’ve lost two. When you don’t show up you don’t get results. We prepare for every game different. It’s just not clicking. We need to find a way to get results, especially at home” Robertson concluded.