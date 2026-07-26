/Weightlifter Rishikanta Singh wins India's first silver at CWG 2026, sets new Games record

India's Rishikanta Singh Chanambam secured a silver medal in the men's 60kg weightlifting event at the Commonwealth Games 2026 on Sunday, delivering a record-equalling performance in the snatch before finishing second overall. The Indian lifter lifted 121kg in the snatch to match the Commonwealth Games record, but managed only 143kg in the clean and jerk, giving him a combined total of 264kg. Malaysia's Bin Kasdan Mohamad Aniq claimed the gold with a Games record total of 273kg, while Kenya's Joshua Amunga Mboya took bronze with an aggregate of 260kg (115kg snatch and 145kg clean and jerk).

Rishikanta started his campaign confidently, clearing 116kg, 119kg, and 121kg in the snatch, with his final lift matching the Games record. He then opened the clean and jerk with a successful 143kg attempt but was unable to improve his total after failing at 148kg and 151kg, ending his bid for the gold medal. The silver medal continues the impressive rise of the Imphal West weightlifter, who arrived in Glasgow as the reigning Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships champion after winning the 60kg title in Ahmedabad in 2025.

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He lived up to expectations with a composed display, dominating the snatch and doing enough to secure a place on the podium in a competitive field. The result also extends India's strong tradition in Commonwealth weightlifting, a sport that has consistently contributed to the country's medal haul over the years.

Sri Lanka's SDSS Wiriduwagle finished fourth with a total of 244kg (109kg snatch and 135kg clean and jerk), narrowly missing out on a podium finish behind Mboya. Rishikanta's silver was India's first medal in an able-bodied event at the ongoing Games. India had opened its account through para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar, who won bronze on the second day of competition.