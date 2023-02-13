WATCH: Renuka Singh, Harmanpreet Kaur look delighted upon getting picked in WPL Auction 2023

The Indian women's players are having a gala time at the WPL Auction 2023 with some top names including Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Deepti Sharma among others going for hefty bids. Following Mandhana’s record-breaking bid of INR 3.4 crores, all eyes were locked on Harmanpreet during the auction, who was purchased by Mumbai Indians for INR 1.8 crores. While other batters including Shafali also went for INR 2 crores, seamer Renuka Singh was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for a whopping INR 1.5 crores – the highest bid for an Indian women’s pacer. Fresh from the side’s win against Pakistan in the Women’s T20 WC in South Africa, both Harmanpreet and Renuka shared their joy upon getting picked in this historic WPL Auction 2023.

In the recent short clips uploaded by Jio Cinema on Twitter, Harman and Renuka shared their thoughts. While Renuka said she is delighted to be joining the star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore camp and playing alongside her national side teammate Mandhana, Harman added saying she can’t wait to join the Mumbai Indians team – a side she had always adored while watching IPL. The skipper also said the introduction of WPL will change the landscape of women’s cricket not only in India but also on the global stage.

Here’s what seamer Renuka Singh said after getting picked – “I am very happy that RCB has bought me. It was so much fun watching the auction together with all the girls. Main thing is I am in Smriti's team, and since we have been teammates for some time now, it's going to be fun playing with her. To all the fans, please keep supporting RCB,” the fast bowler said.

On the other hand, star batter Harmanpreet Kaur said, “It feels great; I have always seen Mumbai Indians doing really well in the IPL, and now I have the opportunity to be part of Mumbai Indians team and I hope we make a good team. WPL is going to be game-changer for all of us as we are going to feel such pressure for the first time. I am very excited and I am sure this will entirely change the women's cricket, not only in India but in the world cricket.”