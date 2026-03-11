Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva's title defence at the Indian Wells came to an ugly end with 6-4, 6(5)-7(7), 3-6 R32 loss against Katerina Siniakova. During the match, Andreeva smashed her racquet multiple times in appearant frustration. It was, however, the Russian's gestures and profanity twoards the crowd after the match was over which has gone viral on the social media. The 18-year-old has also acknowledged short temper as her shortcoming and something she would be working on in the future. Nonethless, her behaviour towards the crowd is something incomprehensible if not her racquet samshing which is far more common in tennis after a player loses.

What did Andreeva say to crowd after losing Indian Well match?

Andreeva started the match well, winning the first set 6-4 but things derailed after that. Her opponent Siniakova won the final match point with the ball hitting the net chord and landing on Andreeva's side, further angering the 18-year-old Russian. She shook hands, as if complete the formality and while walking back twoards the locker room, she appeared to say "f*** you all" while gesturing towards the crowd, shocking a female fan standing near the front seats in the arena. Have a look at her meltdown below:

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Watch - Lamine Yamal saves Barcelona vs Newcastle in historic UCL appearance

How Andreeva responded to her temper tantrums?

Speaking about her behaviour after the match, Andreeva conceded that she's "not really proud of how I managed it." The Russian, however, clarified that her profanities were not directed at the crowd: "It was to myself, to everyone, basically. I mean, after the loss, I just get very angry, so I say those things sometimes to myself. I mean, first to myself, of course, but then, yeah, it was just anger coming out, just a lot of emotions. Not really towards anyone."