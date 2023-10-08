Watch | Lionel Messi's bodyguard stops pitch invader during Inter Miami match

After a lengthy absence from the game, Lionel Messi turned up in Inter Miami colours on Saturday (October 7) as his side took on FC Cincinnati, in a quest to retain playoff hopes. Although Inter Miami lost the game 1-0, a fan had a memorable moment, albeit in a controversial manner.

Messi was substituted onto the field after half-time and on a rare occasion, could not guide his team to the victory shores. After the match, a youngster evading security managed to saunter across the pitch to Messi. However, before the kid could reach the Argentine, Messi's personal bodyguard, Yassine Chueko, made famous by the internet, halted him in the tracks.

Chueko, a former Navy Seal and MMA competitor, reportedly handpicked by Inter Miami owner David Beckham, grabbed the kid and started to escort him out of the pitch. However, after a few seconds, upon talking to the kid, he turned around and took the intruder to Messi and stood by while the young man had his few seconds of glory, alongside the World Cup winner.

The kid, visibly shaking, meeting his idol, took a selfie and later got his Inter Miami jersey signed by him. After the brief encounter, the smiling kid was taken away from the pitch.

Notably, ever since Messi arrived to Miami after an acrimonious divorce with Paris Saint Germain, he has been the centre of attention everywhere he goes. From big Hollywood stars descending to the stadium to watch him to ordinary folks waiting in lines to catch his glimpse, Messi appears to be enjoying his club football once again.

Such has been Messi's impact in America and for Inter Miami that he has been nominated for two major Leaguye Soccer Awards, despite joining the club less than three months ago.

After the Leagues Cup triumph in Nashville on August 19, there was talk of Miami adding two more trophies this season but, without Messi, they lost their US Open Cup final to Houston and then faded out of contention in the league

(With inputs from agencies)