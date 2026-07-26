/WATCH | Lionel Messi's secret public appearance after FIFA World Cup final goes viral

Lionel Messi has made his first public appearance since Argentina's heartbreaking defeat in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, stepping out quietly to support his family-run club, Leones FC, in Argentina. The Inter Miami captain, who has been spending time with his family near his hometown of Rosario following the World Cup, attended a Primera C league match between Leones FC and Central Cordoba on Saturday at the Antonio Di Giacomo Stadium.

Attempting to avoid attention, Messi arrived at the venue wearing a black hoodie. However, keeping a low profile proved nearly impossible as fans quickly recognised the football icon. Television cameras and supporters captured him watching the game from a balcony behind one of the goals. As children and fans chanted his name throughout the match, the 39-year-old acknowledged the crowd with a smile and a wave, earning a warm round of applause from those in attendance. Despite Messi's presence, Leones FC was unable to secure a positive result, falling 2-0 to Central Cordoba.

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Messi exempted from MLS All-Star game

Lionel Messi will not be required to participate in next week's Major League Soccer (MLS) All-Star Game after representing Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. The MLS confirmed that players who advanced to the latter stages of the World Cup had been granted pre-arranged exemptions due to the tournament's scheduling, which interrupted the league's regular season with a seven-week break.

Messi had initially been named among the first 11 players selected for this year's MLS All-Star squad. The exhibition match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday in Charlotte, North Carolina. In Messi's absence, the All-Star roster will feature Los Angeles FC forward Son Heung-min, Vancouver Whitecaps veteran Thomas Muller, and Charlotte FC defender and United States captain Tim Ream.