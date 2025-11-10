/WATCH | Crowd cheers and jeers US President Trump during Commanders-Lions NFL game

Donald Trump became only the third sitting US president to attend a regular season NFL game during his in-person appearance during the Washington Commanders - Detroit Lions game on Sunday (Nov 9) at the Northwest Stadium. The US President, when shown on the big screen during the game, received both cheers and jeers from the crowd. The noise, predominantly, was boos when the announcer introduced the the US President at the half-time when he read oath of service for the new military recruits.

Trump attends Washington Commander game

The US president was a bit late to the game and sat in a private suite with House Speaker Mike Johnson. Have a look at the video of crowd reaction below:

"I’m a little bit late," Trump told reporters earlier after landing at Joint Base Andrews. "We’re gonna have a good game. Things are going along very well. The country’s doing well. The Democrats have to open it up," he added.

Later on, Trump also joined Fox Sports commentators Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma for a casual on-air conversation during which he was asked about his football playing days at the New York Military Academy.

"I played tight end, but it was not quite football like this. It was a little bit easier. It wasn’t so tough," the US president replied. Trump, however, left the game before completion.