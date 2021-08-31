Virat Kohli's aggressive thinking is causing him problems: Irfan Pathan shares his take on Indian skipper's struggles

Virat Kohli's form has been a hot topic of debate in recent days. While Kohli slammed a fifty in India's third Test versus England, which they lost by an innings and 76 runs, the 32-year-old didn't look comfortable versus the likes of James Anderson and Ollie Robinson, especially when the English pacers pitched the ball in the fourth-fifth stump line.

Kohli's scores, so far, in the ongoing England series are as follows: 0, DNB, 42, 20, 7, 55. Since India went to the United Kingdom, the skipper hasn't been at his very best -- including the WTC final versus New Zealand. On the other hand, his last international ton came in November, 2019. Thus, his form is a cause of concern for the team management ahead of India's fourth and penultimate Test versus England, at Kennington Oval, London from September 2 (Thursday).

Hence, former all-rounder Irfan Pathan opined on Kohli's form and shared his take on what is causing his downfall. "I feel more than the preparation, Virat Kohli looking to dominate is forcing him to play deliveries outside off-stump. It is just that small thing. More than technical, Virat Kohli’s aggressive thinking is causing him problems.” Pathan said during an interaction on Aakash Chopra’s YouTube channel.

India's former batting coach, Sanjay Bangar said, "The bottom line as far as I am concerned is that Virat Kohli has not shown the patience that England bowlers have shown against him. That was the only difference."

For India to take a 2-1 lead in the series, Kohli's form will remain crucial in the remaining two matches. On the other hand, the skipper will be eager to lead from the front and end the series on a high.