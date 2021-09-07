Virat Kohli emulates Kapil Dev in HUGE feat after India go 2-1 up with 157-run win over England at The Oval

Virat Kohli-led India scripted history as they beat England on Day 5 of the fourth and penultimate Test, at The Oval, London, to go 2-1 up in the five-match series. Day 5 started with all three results being possible as Joe Root-led England were 77 for no loss in pursuit of 368.

However, the Indian bowlers curbed the run-flow in the first session and created some pressure by claiming two wickets. Post lunch, it was all India's game as they came back and reduced England to 147-6, from 131-2, and further to 193-8 before dismissing them for a below-par 210 in 92.2 overs. From India's perspective, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur struck at regular intervals to push England on the back foot and guide Kohli & Co. to a memorable 157-run win at Kennington Oval, London.

Following the win, Kohli has also emulated former Indian skipper Kapil Dev in a unique captaincy record. The Oval Test triumph saw Kohli become only the second India captain after Kapil to register two Test wins in a series in England. Kapil-led Indian team had achieved the feat during their 2-0 series triumph in England in 1986; which was India's second series victory on English soil following 1971.

In addition, India kept their record intact of winning every Test while defending any total in excess of 350. With the Oval Test triumph, the visitors have now stretched their record to 35-0.

The fifth and final Test will commence from September 10 (Friday) at Old Trafford, Manchester. With an unassailable lead, India will now aim for a series win; their first in England after the 2007 tour.