/US Open 2026: Naomi Osaka enters court with statement 'Iverson' look ahead of 1st round win - WATCH

Naomi Osaka knows how to make fashion statements, and that too with a message. The Japanese tennis star revealed her latest look while entering the court for her first-round ladies' singles US Open 2026 match on Monday (Aug 31) at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Osaka took inspiration from NBA legend Allen Iverson, who was famous for his oversized clothes and tattoos during his playing days. Osaka recreated Iverson's hairdo as well as his elbow bands. As for the match, she beat Russia's Anastasia Zakharova 7-6(6), 7-6(3) in straight sets to enter round two.

Osaka honours NBA legend Allen Iverson with US Open 2026 look

Osaka entered the court through the tunnel in a washed, sleeveless, and oversized grey hoodie along with a tulle ball-gown white skirt. She wore her hair in braids like Iverson and also fashioned an athletic headband along with red and black athletic elbow sleeves. The look was courtesy of Who Decides War and commissioned by Zendaya's stylist Law Roach. Have a look at her entrance below:

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Why Osaka chose Iverson as muse

After the match started, Osaka's team shared a photoshoot on Instagram where the tennis player was clicked in multiple poses in front of a bridge. The photos also had old newspaper cuttings sewn into them, and the caption read, 'The Answer', the nickname Iverson went by during his NBA days.

Osaka, before the match, told reporters that she was inspired by the NBA and Iverson while wearing a T-shirt featuring an image of Iverson's famous "Soul on Ice" SLAM magazine cover. The NBA player replied promptly and wrote: "Wow, what an honor!! BIG FAN can't wait to meet you."