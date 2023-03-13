Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko withdraws from match vs Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka citing 'personal reasons'

Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reached the fourth round at Indian Wells by walkover on Sunday as Ukrainian qualifier Lesia Tsurenko pulled out of their scheduled match. Organisers said Tsurenko cited "personal reasons" for yet another withdrawal.

No further details were given, and there was no indication that the Russian invasion of Ukraine last year -- which has resulted in Russian and Belarusian tennis players from being barred from competing under their national flags -- was a factor. Indeed, Tsurenko has now lost by retirement or walkover in nine of her 18 tournaments dating back to Indian Wells last year.

She gave up a semi-final walkover at Canberra this year and gave up quarter-final walkovers at Eastbourne and Portoroz, Slovenia, last year. Sabalenka, whose first Grand Slam title in Melbourne was part of a perfect 13-0 start to the year that ended in the quarter-finals at Dubai, had breezed into the third round with a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Evgeniya Rodina.