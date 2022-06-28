UK claims sporting bodies should reserve women’s sport for people born of female sex

Britain`s sports minister Nadine Dorries on Tuesday said she expected sporting bodies to reserve women`s sports for those born of the female sex, after holding a meeting with a number of governing bodies.

"Asking women and teenage girls to compete against someone who was biologically born a male is inherently unfair," Dorries said on Twitter. "Today I have made my position absolutely clear: I expect sporting bodies to follow the policy that competitive women’s sport must be reserved for people born of the female sex."