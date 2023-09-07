UFC 293 Fight Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland: Check date, time, fight card & live-streaming details
UFC 293 Fight Adesanya vs Strickland Match: The main event of UFC 293 is all set to kick off on Saturday (Sept 09) and the event will host its main first fight between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland. Here's everything you need to know:
UFC 293 Fight Adesanya vs Strickland: Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is all set to lock horns with title challenger Sean Strickland on September 09 at 07:30 am IST in the main event. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Sydney after 2017. The fight will be held at Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park, Australia.
Adesanya is a professional mixed martial artist, kickboxer and former boxer with multiple championships from New Zealand. The starfighter has been anticipated to headline the UFC's return to Australia.
Meanwhile, Strickland is an American mixed martial artist. He has been a professional competitor since 2008 and is the former King of the Cage Middleweight Champion.
Here's all you need to know about UFC 293:
Date: 09 September 2023
Main Event Time: 10 pm ET, 7:30 am IST
Venue: Qudos Bank Arena
UFC 293 Adesanya vs Strickland Match Details:
The headliner match of the event will begin at 07:30 am IST. Israel Adesanya is the middleweight champion and No. 5 pound-for-pound fighter will be taking on No. 5 Sean Strickland.
Where to watch UFC 293?
For fans in the United States, the Main Card will begin at 10 pm ET or 7 pm PT on ESPN+.
In the United Kingdom (UK), the event will be at 11:30 PM BST on Saturday night. Fans can watch it on the TNT platform with a subscription.
In India, Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) & Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels will live broadcast the Adesanya vs. Strickland, UFC 293 Fight.
UFC 293: List of Events
Main card
Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland (middleweight title)
Tai Tuivasa vs Alexander Volkov (heavyweight)
Manel Kape vs Felipe dos Santos (flyweight)
Justin Tafa vs Austen Lane (heavyweight)
Tyson Pedro vs Anton Turkalj (light-heavyweight)
Prelims
Carlos Ulberg vs Da Woon Jung (light-heavyweight)
Jack Jenkins vs Chepe Mariscal (featherweight)
Jamie Mullarkey vs John Makdessi (lightweight)
Nasrat Haqparast vs Landon Quinones (lightweight)
Early Prelims
Mike Diamond vs Charlie Radtke (welterweight)
Shane Young vs. Gabriel Miranda (Featherweight)
Kevin Jousset vs. Kiefer Crosbie (Welterweight)
