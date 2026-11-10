/U19 Asia Cup: Aaryavir Sehwag fulfills promise to father Virender with stellar 160 vs UAE

Aaryavir Sehwag, son of swashbuckling former Indian opener Virender Sehwag, was delighted to fulfil his promise of smashing a big hundred in the ongoing Under-19 Asia Cup in Oman. Following a sensational start to the tournament, in which he scored an unbeaten 70 against Nepal, the right-hander fell for just 22 in the marquee game against Pakistan. Against the UAE in India’s third match on Tuesday (Nov 10), the opener smashed a brilliant 160, hitting seven sixes and 17 fours. His knock helped India post 309/7 and win the match by 70 runs.



“I wanted to make a big score. I had promised someone to make a big score today, and thankfully I made it. And that person is my dad (Virender Sehwag). I told my dad I will get a big hundred. I have a legacy to live up to, as he only likes big hundreds,” Aaryavir said after the game.

While he began slowly, getting off the mark on the 14th ball he faced, Aaryavir completed his fifty in 69 deliveries before notching up his maiden Youth ODI hundred off 131 balls.

WATCH -

“The wicket was turning a little. I started off and decided to play long and bat for 40-odd overs. There were challenges on the wicket. I didn’t get bothered about the dot balls, as I knew I would catch up,” Aaryavir said.



After being sent out to bat first, the India U19 team lost its captain Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani for 17 before Sehwag and VK Vineet added 193 runs for the second wicket. Sehwag fell in the 45th over, after which India lost five more wickets but breached the 300-run mark.



For the UAE, fast bowler Naseem Khan picked up four wickets for 48 runs.

