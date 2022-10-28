Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen to file for divorce, ending their 13-year marriage: Reports

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen to file for divorce - Report Photograph:( Reuters )
NFL star Tom Brady and Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen will file for divorce on Friday, ending their 13-year marriage, multiple US media reports said.
People magazine and TMZ.com said Brady and Bundchen had reached a settlement agreement and that divorce papers would be filed in Florida later on Friday.
The move comes after weeks of speculation concerning the couple's marriage, which reportedly came under strain after Brady reversed a decision to retire from American football.