Tokyo Olympics gymnastics: China's Zou Jingyuan wins parallel bars gold

China's Zou Jingyuan won the parallel bars title at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday, taking his second medal after claiming bronze in the men's team event last week.



Germany's Lukas Dauser took silver and Ferhat Arican captured Turkey's first ever medal in gymnastics when he finished with a bronze.



Zou showcased a number of complex moves while swinging up and down the bars and he completely obliterated the field with a score of 16.233. Dauser, a corporal in the German army, was a distant second with 15.700.



Arican, who stuck gold on the apparatus at this year's European Championships shortly after testing positive for COVID-19, trailed with 15.633.

