Tiger Woods rejected $700-800 million LIV offer, reveals breakaway circuit's CEO Greg Norman

Tiger Woods turned down a sum in the region of $700-800 million to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series, the breakaway circuit`s CEO Greg Norman told Fox News. Norman said the offer was made before the Australian was named chief of the controversial series, which is bankrolled by Saudi Arabia`s Public Investment Fund.

"That number was out there before I became CEO. So that number has been out there, yes," two-times major winner Norman said in an interview that aired on Monday night. "Look, Tiger is a needle mover, right? So, of course you`re got to look at the best of the best. They had originally approached Tiger before I became CEO. That number is somewhere in that ($700-800 million) neighbourhood."

ALSO READ | India secure first-ever medal in lawn bowls in Commonwealth Games history

LIV Golf has signed several marquee players for the series, including Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau, but 15-times major champion Woods has stayed committed to the PGA Tour. Former world number one Woods said before last month`s British Open that he disagreed with the decision by players to join the LIV Series and compared the circuit, which features huge guaranteed contracts and a 54-hole format, to the senior Champions Tour.

"I think that what they`ve done is they`ve turned their back on what has allowed them to get to this position," he said.