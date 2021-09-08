Throwback: When Virat Kohli snapped at a journalist over 'best Indian team in 15 years' query

Virat Kohli-led India are having a great time in the ongoing five-match Test series versus England in the United Kingdom. After the end of the fourth and penultimate Test, India have an unassailable 2-1 lead and will go for the kill, i.e. a series win, in the fifth and final Test which commences from September 10 (Friday) at Old Trafford, Manchester.

If Kohli & Co. win the Test series in England, it will be Team India's first-ever since the 2007 tour. Talking about the 2018 tour, Kohli & Co. had given a tough fight to Joe Root-led England but fizzled out in the end to lose the five Tests 4-1. Following the end of the final Test, at The Oval, London, Kohli had a heated interaction with a journalist and snapped him who questioned if India 'is the best team in the last 15 years'.

"The Best Indian team in the last 15 years! Do these tags put pressure on you? Do you actually believe you are?", the reporter asked during the post-match press conference of the fourth Test. To this, the skipper replied saying, "We have to believe we are the best side. Why not?" Not being convinced, the journalist once again repeated his point and said, "The best team in 15 years?" When Kohli questioned the reporter with the same question, he replied, “I am not sure." "You're not sure? That is your opinion. Thank you," said Kohli in a firm tone to end the conversation.

Talking about the ongoing Tests, India will be firm favourites to win the series when the final Test begins on September 10. The visitors won the fourth Test by 157 runs in defence of 368.