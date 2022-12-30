Three-time Olympic champion Austria's Matthias Mayer announces retirement from skiing
Three-time Olympic champion Matthias Mayer of Austria announced his retirement from Alpine skiing on Thursday (December 29), saying he had arrived at the decision after days of consideration. The 32-year-old had a successful outing at this year's Winter Games in Beijing, taking home gold in the super-G and bronze in the downhill race. He also claimed super-G gold at the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang as well as the downhill gold in Sochi in 2014. In addition to his Olympic medals, Mayer also racked up 11 World Cup victories.
"There is no main reason, I simply don't have the bite anymore. I've been thinking about it over the last few days and the time has come to stop," Mayer told reporters in Bormio, Italy. "Risk has been my passion, but now I have reached the limit." Matthias added he will not be competing in the super-G World Cup event in Bormio later on Thursday.