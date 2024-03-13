'This can’t be true': Stuart Broad rubbishes reports of Virat Kohli to be dropped for T20 World Cup

Former England pacer Stuart Broad has rubbished reports claiming that Virat Kohli will be dropped from India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad. There have been rumours indicating that the Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection committee isn't keen on selecting Kohli in India's T20 WC squad, citing that the slow pitches in West Indies, co-hosts of the event along with USA, won't suit his game style. However, Broad has tarnished all such reports, by dropping a huge remark on the upcoming edition's blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan on June 9 in New York.

'ICC putting games on in America, India Vs Pakistan in New York, Virat is the biggest draw of any player'

In response to the news, he wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "This can’t be true. Just from a fans point of view of growing the game, the ICC putting games on in America, India Vs Pakistan in New York, Virat is the biggest draw of any player in the world, I’m sure he will be selected."

Every participating team have to announce their provisional squad by early May. Hence, India's squad is expected to be out during the upcoming IPL 2024 edition. Speaking of Kohli, he is the leading run-getter in T20Is -- with 4,037 runs in 117 matches at a strike rate of 138.15. He is also the highest run-getter in T20 WC history, with 1,141 runs in 27 games at an average of 81.5 and strike rate of 131.3. He wasn't part of India's T20I scheme of things since their 2022 T20 WC semifinal loss, to eventual winners England, but returned to the setup -- after 14 months -- during the Afghanistan home series early this year.