The Open: McIlroy shuts out the noise

While Rory McIlroy’s clubs are doing all the talking, the man himself has embraced silence.



The world No. 2 is the talk of the town at the 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club. But the overwhelming favourite himself is not talking much.



McIlroy was listed for the pre-tournament press conference on Tuesday. However, a day after his fabulous win at the Genesis Scottish Open, he decided not to speak to the media.



The thing is, everyone wants to hear from McIlroy. Not only is he the leading player from the region, but he also happens to be the ‘defending’ Open champion at Hoylake, having won the last of his fourth major title when the tournament was last played here in 2014.



The treatment of the media, most of whom were not at Renaissance Club in Scotland last week, seems unfair and disrupts the plans of many who have travelled thousands of miles. Of course, he is ranked one spot below the understated Scottie Scheffler in the world order, but there is no doubt that McIlroy is the unquestioned superstar of professional golf. When he says something, people listen.



From McIlroy’s perspective, he wants to focus completely on the job at hand. Ever since the Masters this year, he has been trying to avoid direct interactions, knowing there would be questions about the state of the game, and he’d have to comment on the continuing intrigue of the PGA Tour’s sudden volte-face on Saudi Arabia and their deal with the Public Investment Fund (PIF).