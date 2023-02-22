Tennis: Bjorn Borg leaves felicitation ceremony to watch son Leo play after Karnataka CM Bommai runs late

Swedish Tennis legend Bjorn Borg, who is known for this punctuality, left a felicitation ceremony in Bengaluru, on Tuesday, to watch his son Leo Borg play in the Bengaluru Open. Borg left the event after Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, chief guest of the ceremony, was late.

As per the KSLTA officials, the Chief Minister was supposed to felicitate Borg and Vijay Amritraj, also a tennis legend, at 10:30 AM but couldn't make it to the event before 11:15 AM. Borg had left by then to watch his son Leo play in a Bengaluru Open match which was scheduled at 11:00 AM. The officials also added that Borg decided not to be felicitated to catch up on the match.

Speaking to The Indian express, KSLTA joint secretary said, "The chief minister could not make it on time because of his other commitments. He was also scheduled to go to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Airport after spending time at the KSLTA. However, when we informed the chief minister about calling off the felicitation, he took it sportively. I think the issue has been blown out of proportion." “Although the chief minister did not meet Borg, he met Amritraj. He also spent about 15 minutes watching a match and then left for HAL,” he added.