Tennis: Aussie star Nick Kyrgios says not sleeping much after mother allegedly held at gunpoint

Nick Kyrgios said he had not slept much this week and was "battling a little" after police accused a man of threatening the player's mother with a firearm and allegedly stealing a Tesla car from her. A 32-year-old Canberra suspect appeared in ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday to face several charges, including aggravated robbery and driving a stolen motor vehicle. He was denied bail, local media reported, citing court documents.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) has said the man pointed a long-barrelled gun at Kyrgios's mother Norlaila and demanded the keys to the green Tesla. "Last couple days has been rough ... haven't slept much and battling a little," Kyrgios wrote on Instagram. "Appreciative of all the support."

In a statement on Thursday, ACT Police said they had seized a shotgun they believed was used in the incident as well as two other firearms. "On the afternoon of Tuesday ... police executed a search warrant at a residence in Gilmore and located a shotgun, believed to be the firearm used during the robbery," the statement said.