/Teenage sensation Unnati Hooda makes stunning debut at China Open, shows PV Sindhu the exit door

In a remarkable achievement, 17-year old Unnati Hooda made a stunning debut at the World Tour Super 1000 level by reaching the quarter-finals of the China Open in her very first appearance at the tournament. Unnati reached the last eight after beating former world champion PV Sindhu 21-16, 19-21 and 21-13. This was only the second time that Unnati was facing Sindhu. She will now face former world no. 1 Akane Yamaguchi in the quarterfinals. As a result of this win, Unnati will break into the top 30 of the world rankings next week.

PV Sindhu, who had registered a big win over Japan's Tomoka Miyazaki in her opening match - her first win over a top-10 ranked player this year - failed to continue the winning momentum. After levelling the match by winning the second game 21-19, the 30-year-old was unable to match Hooda's pace and shot selection in the deciding game. Hooda, who had previously beaten Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour 21-11, 21-16, became the youngest Indian woman to reach the quarter-finals of the China Open.

With her win on over the two-time Commonwealth Games medallist, Gilmour, the 17-year-old has became only the third Indian, after Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu, to win a Superseries/Superseries Premier/World Tour 1000 before turning 18.