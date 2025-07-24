LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Sports
  • /Teenage sensation Unnati Hooda makes stunning debut at China Open, shows PV Sindhu the exit door

Teenage sensation Unnati Hooda makes stunning debut at China Open, shows PV Sindhu the exit door

Jatin Verma
Authored By Jatin Verma
Published: Jul 24, 2025, 16:26 IST | Updated: Jul 24, 2025, 16:26 IST
Teenage sensation Unnati Hooda makes stunning debut at China Open, shows PV Sindhu the exit door

Unnati Hooda after her win over PV Sindhu Photograph: (BAI Media)

Story highlights

Earlier, Unnati produced a stunning performance to knock out veteran Scottish shuttler Kirsty Gilmour in straight games. The 17-year-old showed exceptional composure and skill to win 21-11, 21-16 in just 36 minutes

In a remarkable achievement, 17-year old Unnati Hooda made a stunning debut at the World Tour Super 1000 level by reaching the quarter-finals of the China Open in her very first appearance at the tournament. Unnati reached the last eight after beating former world champion PV Sindhu 21-16, 19-21 and 21-13. This was only the second time that Unnati was facing Sindhu. She will now face former world no. 1 Akane Yamaguchi in the quarterfinals. As a result of this win, Unnati will break into the top 30 of the world rankings next week.

PV Sindhu, who had registered a big win over Japan's Tomoka Miyazaki in her opening match - her first win over a top-10 ranked player this year - failed to continue the winning momentum. After levelling the match by winning the second game 21-19, the 30-year-old was unable to match Hooda's pace and shot selection in the deciding game. Hooda, who had previously beaten Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour 21-11, 21-16, became the youngest Indian woman to reach the quarter-finals of the China Open.

With her win on over the two-time Commonwealth Games medallist, Gilmour, the 17-year-old has became only the third Indian, after Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu, to win a Superseries/Superseries Premier/World Tour 1000 before turning 18.

Meanwhile, India’s top men’s doubles pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, continued their winning momentum at the China Open 2025, a BWF Super 1000 tournament, to book a place in the quarterfinals on Thursday. The world no. 12 duo delivered another composed performance, edging past Indonesia’s Leo Rolly Carnando and Bagas Maulana 21-19, 21-19 in straight games, underlining their strong title aspirations. In men’s singles, HS Prannoy played against world no. 6 Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei but finished his campaign after a hard-fought encounter.

Trending Topics