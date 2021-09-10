Team India players test negative in PCR results, fifth Test versus England gets green signal

Team India players have tested negative in the PCR results and the fifth and final Test versus England will now go ahead as planned. On Thursday (September 9), the series decider came under the scanner after a Covid case emerged out in the Indian camp.

As per ESPNCricinfo, India's physio Vijay Parmar had tested positive, which forced the Indian team to cancel the training session and also media commitments on Thursday. Following Parmar's positive result, there were speculations that the fifth and final Test will now not go on as planned, however, the scenario has changed after no further positive cases came out from the Indian camp in the PCR results.

For the unversed, Indian team is already short of its support staff, with head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar being ruled out of the final Test, in Old Trafford, Manchester, following positive results during The Oval Test, London.

As for Parmar, he had taken over after lead physio Nitin Patel was forced to self-isolation during the fourth and penultimate after being identified as a close contact of Shastri.

India will, thus, go into the fifth and final Test as favourites with an unassailable 2-1 lead in the series, following their 157-run win at The Oval, London. The visitors also have a chance to win their first-ever Test series on English soil after 2007.