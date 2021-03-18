Tajikstan's Olympic hammer champ Nazarov banned for two years

Dilshod Nazarov Photograph:( AFP )
Tajikstan's Dilshod Nazarov, who won Olympic hammer gold in the 2016 Rio Games, was on Thursday banned for two years for doping, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) announced.
Re-testing of Nazarov's sample from the 2011 World Athletics Championships in Daegu, South Korea, had shown the presence of a prohibited substance, namely DHCMT, or oral turinabol, a performance-enhancing anabolic steroid.
The AIU declared Nazarov ineligible for two years starting September 24, 2019, and scrubbed his results between August 29, 2011-August 29, 2013.
A three-time Asian champion, Nazarov also won world silver in Beijing in 2015 before claiming his country's first ever Olympic gold medal a year later in Rio.
The 38-year-old, who also competed in the 2004, 2008 and 2012 Olympics, finished 10th in the Daegu worlds and fifth two years later in Moscow.