Taipei Open: Parupalli Kashyap bows out with defeat in quarterfinals

Parupalli Kashyap was on Friday knocked out of Taipei Open 2022 as he lost to Malaysia`s Soong Joo Ven in the quarterfinals. Though Kashyap put up a fight, Joo Ven prevailed 21-12, 12-21, 21-17 in the match that lasted 55 minutes. Joo Ven started the first game with a dominating performance and didn`t give Kashyap a chance to settle. The game was well controlled by the Malaysian player. Kashyap turned the tide in the second game and got even with his Malaysian rival.

The third game started well for Joo Ven as he kept a good lead over Kashyap. However, Kashyap fought hard towards the end winning four points in a row to make the score 17-19.Joo Ven kept his composure and was able to close the game in his favour. India`s fifth-seeded mixed doubles pair Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto crashed out of the ongoing Taipei Open 2022 on Friday.

They went down 19-21, 12-21 to Malaysia`s Hoo Pang Ron and Toh Ee Wei in the quarterfinals. Indian shuttlers Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun had bowed out in the second round of the Taipei Open 2022 on Thursday after losing to Chinese Taipei`s Su Ching Heng and Ye Hong Wei.