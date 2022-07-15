T20 World Cup: Zimbabwe, Netherlands qualify for marquee event Down Under

AFP
Bulawayo, Zimbabwe Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 08:54 PM(IST)

Zimbabwe, Netherlands qualify for T20 World Cup Photograph:( AFP )

Story highlights

The Netherlands defeated the United States by seven wickets. Replying to an American total of 138 in 19.4 overs, the Dutch scored 139-3 with six balls to spare.

Hosts Zimbabwe and the Netherlands filled the last two places for the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia by winning their qualifying tournament semi-finals in Bulawayo on Friday.

Zimbabwe beat Papua New Guinea by 27 runs after posting 199-5 in 20 overs, then restricting their opponents to 172-8. The Netherlands defeated the United States by seven wickets. Replying to an American total of 138 in 19.4 overs, the Dutch scored 139-3 with six balls to spare.

