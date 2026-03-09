/T20 World Cup 2026, Final | WATCH: Arshdeep apologises to Daryl Mitchell after on-field spat

India secured a historic win in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final, defeating New Zealand by a huge margin of 96 runs. During the match, a short on-field moment between Arshdeep Singh and Daryl Mitchell drew attention. The Indian fast bowler later apologised to Mitchell both on the field and after the match, ensuring the situation ended respectfully. The Men in Blue beat New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, winning their third T20 World Cup title and becoming the first team to successfully defend the trophy. In front of more than 86,000 fans, the Indian side dominated with both bat and ball.

However, during New Zealand’s chase, a brief moment of tension occurred in the 11th over, when Mitchell had already hit Arshdeep for two consecutive sixes, putting the bowler under pressure. On the fifth ball, Mitchell played the shot straight back to the bowler and while finishing his action, Arshdeep picked up the ball and quickly tried to throw it at the stumps at the striker’s end. The throw missed and accidentally struck Mitchell on the thigh.

Mitchell looked unhappy and walked toward the bowler, showing his frustration with animated gestures. For a few moments, both players exchanged words and the atmosphere on the field became tense.

India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav quickly stepped in to calm things down and spoke to Mitchell while the umpire also talked to Arshdeep. Their intervention helped to settle the situation before it got worse.

Speaking after the match, Arshdeep said the throw was not intentional and explained that the ball swung unexpectedly in the air, which is why it struck Mitchell. He added that he apologised immediately after the over and once again after the match when India were celebrating their victory.