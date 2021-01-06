T20 ranking doesn't show how good West Indies is: Pooran

West Indies` ranking in T20 Internationals does not reflect how good the team actually is, according to wicketkeeper-batsman Nicholas Pooran. Pooran said that West Indies are often lacking their biggest stars during bilateral series, which in turn hurts their results.



West Indies are the reigning champions in the T20 World Cup and the only team to have won the tournament more than once. However, they are ranked a lowly 10th on the International Cricket Council`s rankings for the shortest format of the game.



"Personally, I am looking forward to the T20 World Cup [to be held in 2021 in India]. As a team, our strength is T20s. For the last couple of times, we`ve been doing good in World Cups, but as a team where we are ranked [10th], it doesn`t show how good our team actually is," Pooran said in a virtual press conference hosted by the Abu Dhabi T10 League. Pooran will captain Northern Warriors in the tournament this season that starts on January 28.



"Most of the senior guys are coming back to West Indies team. Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine are all coming back eventually. As a player, I am especially excited because I want to do good for the West Indies people and put a smile on their faces. My record for West Indies in T20s isn`t that good and I want to improve on that for the next couple of months," said Pooran.