Swiss court overturns doping ban on Chinese swimmer Sun Yang

Switzerland's top court has overturned an eight-year doping ban on Chinese swimmer Sun Yang imposed by the Court of Arbitration of Sport in February.

"The Swiss Federal Supreme Court approved the request by the Chinese swimmer Sun Yang for revision of the arbitral award of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne dated 28 February 2020 ... on the grounds of bias of one of the arbitrators of the CAS," it said in a statement released Thursday.

"The award of the CAS is set aside. The CAS will have to render a new award in the case of Sun Yang in a different composition of the panel," it said.