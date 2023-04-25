Supreme Court issues notice on wrestlers' plea seeking FIR vs WFI chief

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice on a plea by the country`s seven top wrestlers seeking a direction for the registration of an FIR against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.



A bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and comprising Justice P.S. Narasimha, said: "There are serious allegation in plea on behest of international wrestlers with regards to sexual harassment meted out to them. Issue notice returnable on Friday. Liberty to serve standing counsel NCT Delhi. The complaints which form an attachment in sealed cover and shall be again resealeda.".



The plea was mentioned before the bench by senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Narendra Hooda, representing the wrestlers.



Sibal submitted that this is the wrestlers` matter and they are sitting in dharna, and seven women have complained and one is a minor. He stressed that an FIR has not been registered and added that the plea seeks one against Singh over alleged sexual harassment by women wrestlers.