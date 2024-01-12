Sumit Nagal enters main draw of Australian Open 2024 with straight-set win over Alex Molcan in final qualifier

Sumit Nagal attained a significant feat, on Friday (Jan 12), by entering the main draw of the Australian Open 2024 edition -- which gets underway on Jan 14 -- with a straight-set win over Slovakia's Alex Molcan, 6-4, 6-4, in the final qualifier. With this, Nagal is now set to make his second appearance at the Aus Open after 2021 (where he bowed out in the first round).

Currently ranked 139 in the world singles rankings, Nagal is not new to grand stages of tennis. Earlier, he appeared in the main draw of the US Open twice, in 2019 -- where he won a set against Roger Federer -- and 2020. He was also part of the main draw of the Aus Open once in 2021, losing to Lithuania's Ričardas Berankis (2-6, 5-7, 3-6).

Talking about the match versus Molcan, Nagal had form in his side with two back-to-back wins heading into the final qualifier. He was on the lead in the opening set but faced a late comeback from the Slovakian. However, the 26-year-old Indian star didn't concede the momentum and won it 6-4. In the second set, Nagal once again took the lead before the game got tougher in the latter half. Eventually, Nagal won it 6-4 , courtesy of his aces and effective serves, to proceed to the main draw of the showpiece event in Melbourne.