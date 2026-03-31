/Stale Solbakken reveals Carlo Ancelotti's classy gesture after Norway's historic win over Brazil

Norway head coach Stale Solbakken has revealed that a thoughtful gesture from Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti helped end any tension following their dramatic World Cup last-16 clash. Norway secured a memorable 2-1 victory over Brazil on Sunday to book a place in the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time in the nation's history. However, before the match, many Brazilian fans reacted strongly to a viral video showing Solbakken saying, "Carlo Ancelotti, we're coming for you!" after Norway's last-32 victory over Ivory Coast.
Solbakken explained that the clip had been taken out of context and praised Ancelotti for responding with remarkable sportsmanship after the final whistle. "I can say that he (Ancelotti) showed his enormous greatness after the match. He sent a representative in with a Brazilian shirt with my name on the back and a greeting. So it was strong stuff," Solbakken told reporters on Monday. Norway's historic victory was powered by striker Erling Haaland, who scored twice to eliminate the five-time world champions and send his side into the quarterfinals.
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USA vs Belgium Photograph: (WION)
Norway will now face England in Miami on Saturday as they continue their remarkable World Cup journey. While Solbakken allowed his coaching staff and players to enjoy the landmark win, he admitted he struggled to switch off after the emotional evening. "I let the support staff celebrate for themselves. I was too tired, so I went to bed and watched the game again, and then I scrolled a little here and there and answered a few texts, and slept very little. But it was a good morning," Solbakken said.
Although the coach did not officially organize celebrations for the squad, he expressed complete trust in his players to celebrate responsibly. "They decide these things themselves, it's freedom with responsibility. It always is, these boys manage that just fine," he added. Norway's historic triumph over Brazil has become one of the biggest stories of the tournament, with Solbakken's tactical leadership and Haaland's clinical finishing guiding the Scandinavian side into an eagerly anticipated quarter-final showdown against England.