Sports Budget 2023 live updates: Sports sector to get biggest ever financial boost in India’s history

Sports Budget 2023 live updates: Last year, India’s sports sector got the biggest-ever boost from the Government of India in the annual budget. At Rs 3062.60 Cr, India’s sports budget for the fiscal year 2022 saw a whopping increase of Rs 305.58 cr than the previous fiscal year (FY21). This led to increased sports activities in the country. As India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2023, a similar trend is expected as India continues to reach new heights in the sports arena. India’s more-than-ever active participation in the Olympics is a big manifestation of this. With 126 competitors, India sent its largest-ever delegation to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Since India's first regular Olympics debut in 1920, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics was the country's most successful season to date. If a bigger boost is injected into the sports sector this year, India’s sports economy and ecosystem will continue to prosper at this extraordinary pace.

Where and how to watch the Sports Budget 2023 live?

Viewers will be able to watch the LIVE presentation of Nirmala Sitharaman's budget for the fiscal year 2023–2024 on Sansad TV and Doordarshan. Their Youtube channels will also host the live broadcast. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) will also broadcast the Budget 2023 online. Furthermore, Sports Budget 2023 live updates can also be followed on Wionews.com

What time will Sports Budget 2023 be broadcast?