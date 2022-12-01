Spain's Fernando Verdasco handed two-month doping ban, reveals ITIA

Spain's Fernando Verdasco has been provisionally suspended for two months after failing to renew a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) and testing positive for the drug methylphenidate, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said on Wednesday. The 39-year-old, who reached a career-high ranking of number seven in 2009, accepted a voluntary ban until Jan. 8 next year after his urine sample collected at an ATP Challenger event in Rio de Janeiro in February contained the drug.

Verdasco admitted the Anti-Doping Rule Violation and said he was diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and used methylphenidate as prescribed by his doctor to treat the condition in accordance with a TUE. However, he forgot to renew the TUE when it expired and has since been given a new one by the World Anti-Doping Agency for his medication moving forwards.

