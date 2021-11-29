SL vs WI, 2nd Test: Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka put hosts on top in rain-marred Day 1

Pathum Nissanka and Dimuth Karunaratne ensured that Sri Lanka took the honours on rain-affected Day 1 of the ongoing second Test against West Indies here at the Galle International Stadium on Monday. At stumps, Sri Lanka`s score read 113/1 with Pathum Nissanka (61*) and Oshada Fernando (2*) currently unbeaten at the crease.

Day 1 of the Test saw a delayed start due to rain. It was the hosts who won the toss and opted to bat first. Openers Pathum Nissanka and Dimuth Karunaratne put on 106 runs for the first wicket, and the partnership saw Nissanka going past his half-century. Karunratne was finally sent back to the pavilion by Roston Chase but it was not before the Sri Lanka skipper played a 42-run knock. In the end, Nissanka and Oshada Fernando ensured that Sri Lanka does not lose more wickets before stumps on Day 1. On the first day, only 34.4 overs were bowled and bad light forced an early end.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 113/1 (Pathum Nissanka 61*, Dimuth Karunaratne 42; Roston Chase 1-33) vs West Indies.