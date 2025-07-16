SL vs BAN: Mahedi Hasan breaks ex-India spinner Harbhajan Singh's decade old record in Colombo T20I by 1 run

Bangladesh all-rounder Mahedi Hasan has broken ex-India spinner Harbhajan Singh's 13-year-old record to register best bowling figures in Colombo's RPS stadium in Sri Lanka by a visiting bowler. Hasan, who took 4/11 in his four overs, achieved the feat in third T20I against Sri Lanka on Wednesday (Jul 16). He surpassed Harbhajan's record of 4/12 by just one run and now is the best performing visiting spinner in an innings at RPS in Colombo. Harbhajan had set the record during ICC T20 World Cup 2012 against England. Overall, SL's Wanindu Hasaranga holds the record for best bowling figures at RPS with 4/9 against India back in 2021.