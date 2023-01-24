Shubman Gill posts another 100 against New Zealand as partnership with Rohit reaches 200 milestone

Shubman Gill scored another century on Tuesday, January 24 off 72 balls against visiting Kiwis. Team India is benefiting greatly from the opening duo of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. On Tuesday, the pair achieved their third consecutive fifty-plus opening wicket stand in ODIs and their fourth overall in the current series against New Zealand. After Tom Latham won the toss and opted to bowl first, the New Zealanders decided to bowl first, and Rohit and Shubman have really attacked their bowlers. Earlier, Rohit Sharma also slammed his another century after in the IND vs NZ ODI match.

Rohit and Gill put on a 60 run opening wicket stand in the first ODI against New Zealand in Hyderabad, where Gill became the youngest cricketer to record an ODI double century (208), before Rohit was bowled out for 34 by Tickner. Gill and Rohit scored 72 runs together for the first wicket in the second ODI at Raipur. India was batting second in this game and needed to win by scoring 209 runs to win.