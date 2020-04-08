Shoaib Akhtar 'challenges' Mohammad Kaif in a funny banter on Twitter

Former Pakistan pacer spearhead Shoaib Akhtar has been very vocal on Twitter, he has been involved in several light-hearted banters with various cricketers on the social media. This time he had a fun-conversation with former Indian batsman Mohammad Kaif.

Mohammad Kaif tweeted a video of his son Kabir watching 2003 WC India vs Pakistan match footage where Kaif was seen stroking the ball to a boundary. The ball was bowled by Shoaib Akhtar.

Kaif tweeted: "Finally Kabir gets to relive that historic #INDvPAK game. But junior isn't too impressed with Papa, says hitting. @shoaib100mph. must be easy since there is pace in his bowling. Kids today I tell you...phew!"

To which Akhtar replied: "Toh phir @MohammadKaif match ho jaaye Kabir aur Mikael Ali Akhtar ka? He'll get his answers about Pace. Haha, Give him my love."

Akhtar's challenge was taken on a lighter note. Both Akhtar and Kaif have been spreading awareness regarding the coronavirus pandemic, urging their fans to stay at home and stay safe.